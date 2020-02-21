Nxt (NXT) Market Cap Reaches $15.22 Million

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, OKEx, Poloniex and Upbit. Nxt has a market cap of $15.22 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nxt has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00025023 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00015575 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00014905 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00020856 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 171.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007687 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005865 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Nxt Profile

Nxt (CRYPTO:NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official website is nxt.org.

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Upbit, Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange, Livecoin, CoinEgg, Indodax, OKEx, C-CEX, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

