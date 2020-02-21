Obyte (GBYTE) Market Cap Reaches $19.74 Million

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Obyte has a market capitalization of $19.74 million and approximately $11,083.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for $26.71 or 0.00275286 BTC on major exchanges including UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Obyte has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.45 or 0.02983218 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00228454 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00044299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00049387 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00144935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Obyte Profile

GBYTE is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 739,229 coins. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

