Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 599,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,517 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Occidental Petroleum worth $24,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OXY. State Street Corp raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,365,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,904,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,804 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,827.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,239,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $298,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864,310 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,356,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $261,957,000 after purchasing an additional 97,608 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,732,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,233,000 after acquiring an additional 192,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,565,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,937,000 after acquiring an additional 63,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OXY. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.48.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.13. 6,726,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,242,493. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $68.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day moving average of $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

In other news, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bob Shearer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.96 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,218 shares in the company, valued at $943,533.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

