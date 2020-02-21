Ocean Protocol Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $21.53 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $24.15 million and approximately $21.53 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ocean Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0694 or 0.00000717 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol launched on May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol's total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,126,266 tokens. Ocean Protocol's official website is oceanprotocol.com.

The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol's official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com.

Ocean Protocol Token Trading

Ocean Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

