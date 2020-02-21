ODUWA (OWC) Price Reaches $0.12

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. ODUWA has a total market cap of $280,617.00 and $63,250.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded down 18.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00050652 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00067054 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001226 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,647.76 or 0.99927411 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000900 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00071689 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 100.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000409 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

