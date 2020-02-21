OmiseGO (OMG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $113.20 Million

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 21st. OmiseGO has a market cap of $152.64 million and $113.20 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. One OmiseGO token can currently be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00011262 BTC on exchanges including ChaoEX, Radar Relay, FCoin and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008731 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000087 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 62.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000637 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About OmiseGO

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co.

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, Upbit, Kyber Network, BitForex, GOPAX, Kucoin, FCoin, Binance, Tokenomy, OKEx, Fatbtc, DDEX, ChaoEX, Koinex, ZB.COM, Zebpay, Bancor Network, Mercatox, BX Thailand, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, CoinTiger, OTCBTC, Liqui, IDAX, CoinEx, Vebitcoin, C2CX, AirSwap, Coinsuper, IDEX, BigONE, Poloniex, Hotbit, Bitbns, CoinBene, IDCM, Livecoin, Bittrex, TDAX, Gate.io, Iquant, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ABCC, DragonEX, B2BX, HitBTC, Tidex, Coinnest, BitBay, Bithumb, Neraex, Ethfinex, BitMart, Braziliex, Independent Reserve, Exmo, Cobinhood, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Coinone, DigiFinex, TOPBTC, COSS, Crex24, Huobi, Coinrail, Radar Relay and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

