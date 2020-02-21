OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share (NASDAQ:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. (NASDAQ:OCFT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for OneConnect Financial Technology’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $109.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.14 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.90 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.18.

Shares of OCFT stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,156,000. Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,646,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,628,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,279,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,093,000.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. operates as a technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail banking risk-management, SME banking risk management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

