ONEX (ONEXF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 28th.

ONEXF stock opened at $64.69 on Friday. ONEX has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $68.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.54 and its 200 day moving average is $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Get ONEX alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ONEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

About ONEX

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ONEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.