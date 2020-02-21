Open Trading Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $19,178.00 (OTN)

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Open Trading Network has a total market capitalization of $19,178.00 and approximately $212.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Trading Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, Bit-Z and YoBit. In the last seven days, Open Trading Network has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Open Trading Network Token Profile

Open Trading Network’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Open Trading Network is otn.org.

Buying and Selling Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Trading Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Trading Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

