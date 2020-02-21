Oppenheimer Comments on Everbridge Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Everbridge in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Everbridge’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 20.87% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EVBG. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Everbridge from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Everbridge from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $101.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.55 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.48.

In related news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $273,385.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,730.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total value of $2,002,656.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,677 shares of company stock worth $8,952,719 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,209,000 after purchasing an additional 591,681 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

