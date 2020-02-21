Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Lowered by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,515 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 9,325 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Oracle by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,579 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 778,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,852,000 after acquiring an additional 429,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 51.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.67. 6,907,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,522,118. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.42. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $49.89 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

