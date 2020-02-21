Orbitcoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $781.00 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00001600 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $500,450.00 and approximately $781.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.70 or 0.01109103 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00049384 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00017977 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00210464 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007904 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00066900 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004527 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

