Orbs 24-Hour Volume Tops $906,032.00 (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last week, Orbs has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Orbs token can now be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges including ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy, Upbit and Bittrex. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $28.15 million and approximately $906,032.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $286.60 or 0.02967286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00227851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00043962 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00142660 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Orbs Token Profile

Orbs was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,035,574,378 tokens. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken.

Orbs Token Trading

Orbs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Upbit, Bittrex and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

