Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Receives News Impact Score of -5.00

News stories about Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) have been trending extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Origin Energy earned a coverage optimism score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of OGFGY stock remained flat at $$5.15 on Friday. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.40. Origin Energy has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $5.97.

Origin Energy Company Profile

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in energy retailing, power generation, and natural gas production businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Energy Markets and Integrated Gas segments. Its exploration and production portfolio includes the Bowen and Surat basins in Central Australia; the Browse basin in Western Australia; and the Beetaloo Basin in the Northern Territory.

