Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $322.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.94 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 68.78% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

NYSE OEC traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.64. The stock had a trading volume of 752,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. Orion Engineered Carbons has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $28.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.87.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

OEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.