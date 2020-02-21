Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0378 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Osisko gold royalties has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Osisko gold royalties stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,320,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,713. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. Osisko gold royalties has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $13.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Sunday, February 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.54.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

