OST (OST) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $248,864.00

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, OST has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar. OST has a total market cap of $9.79 million and approximately $248,864.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OST token can now be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Coinsuper, Gate.io and IDCM.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.86 or 0.02991172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010331 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00228350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00044349 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00144916 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002739 BTC.

OST Profile

OST was first traded on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,236,973 tokens. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken. The official website for OST is ost.com. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom.

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Upbit, Gate.io, Huobi, Coinsuper, Binance and IDCM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

