Otonomy (OTIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Otonomy to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:OTIC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 916 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,870. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66. Otonomy has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $108.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTIC. ValuEngine cut shares of Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Otonomy in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Otonomy in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Otonomy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

