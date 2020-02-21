Ottawa Savings Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OTTW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

Ottawa Savings Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OTTW) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Ottawa Savings Bancorp’s previous None dividend of $0.35.

Ottawa Savings Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Ottawa Savings Bancorp stock remained flat at $$14.30 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 725. Ottawa Savings Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $46.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Ottawa Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ottawa Savings Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Ottawa Savings Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Ottawa Savings Bancorp Company Profile

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate, and various retirement accounts.

