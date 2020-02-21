Ottawa Savings Bancorp Inc (OTCBB:OTTW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Ottawa Savings Bancorp Inc (OTCBB:OTTW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Ottawa Savings Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Ottawa Savings Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $13.98.

Ottawa Savings Bancorp Company Profile

Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc is a savings and loan holding company. The Company serves as the holding company of Ottawa Savings Bank (The Bank). The Bank’s business is to attract deposits from the general public and use those funds to originate and purchase one- to four-family, multi-family and non-residential real estate, construction, commercial and consumer loans, which the Bank primarily holds for investment.

