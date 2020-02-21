Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Owens Corning in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener expects that the construction company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OC. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Longbow Research boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.90.

Shares of OC opened at $66.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $44.46 and a 1-year high of $68.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 63,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $250,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,142. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

