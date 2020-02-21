PAC Global Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,353.00 (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. PAC Global has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $7,353.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PAC Global has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, P2PB2B, Sistemkoin and TOPBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Global alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007964 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 7,655,785,933 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,803,858 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net.

PAC Global Coin Trading

PAC Global can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Graviex, CryptoBridge, BiteBTC, CoinExchange, P2PB2B, Crex24, Sistemkoin and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.