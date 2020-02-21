PAL Network (PAL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,890.00

PAL Network (CURRENCY:PAL) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last seven days, PAL Network has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. PAL Network has a total market capitalization of $331,711.00 and $2,890.00 worth of PAL Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAL Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, DOBI trade, Kyber Network and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAL Network Token Profile

PAL Network’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. PAL Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,524,050 tokens. The official message board for PAL Network is medium.com/@policypalnet. The Reddit community for PAL Network is /r/PolicyPalNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PAL Network is www.pal.network. PAL Network’s official Twitter account is @PolicyPalNET.

Buying and Selling PAL Network

PAL Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bilaxy, DOBI trade, CPDAX, DEx.top, IDEX, Kyber Network and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAL Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAL Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAL Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

