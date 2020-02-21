Palomar Holdings Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Palomar in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Palomar had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 million.

PLMR has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Palomar in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $61.48 on Friday. Palomar has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 292.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.62 and its 200 day moving average is $44.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 775.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $243,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 326,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,879,318.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $241,546,950.

