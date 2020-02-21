Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Pan American Silver has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Pan American Silver has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pan American Silver to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.22. 3,683,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796,760. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 630.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.27. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $25.57.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $404.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.10 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 4.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

