Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,436 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 387,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Parsley Energy worth $10,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 214.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

PE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Parsley Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.70.

In other news, Director Ron Brokmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,760.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,201.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PE traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,274,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Parsley Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $522.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.82 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.71%.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.