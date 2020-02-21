Particl (PART) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $38,200.00

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00005720 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit and Bit-Z. Over the last week, Particl has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. Particl has a market capitalization of $4.94 million and approximately $38,200.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001051 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000140 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,543,073 coins and its circulating supply is 8,906,321 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.