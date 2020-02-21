Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) PT Set at €22.50 by Nord/LB

Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) has been assigned a €22.50 ($26.16) target price by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

P1Z has been the subject of several other reports. Bankhaus Lampe set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patrizia Immobilien has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.21 ($26.99).

Patrizia Immobilien has a one year low of €17.00 ($19.77) and a one year high of €24.34 ($28.30).

