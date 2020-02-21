Patron (PAT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $13,013.00

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last week, Patron has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. Patron has a market capitalization of $55,951.00 and $13,013.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Hotbit and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Patron Token Profile

Patron was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,238,235 tokens. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject.

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDAX, LATOKEN, HitBTC, YoBit, CoinBene and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

