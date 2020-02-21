Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 73.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,090 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Patterson Companies worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 217,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PDCO. Guggenheim raised Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cfra raised Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Patterson Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.61.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

