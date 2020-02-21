Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Declares Dividend of GBX 13.50

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) announced a dividend on Friday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) per share on Thursday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

PSON traded down GBX 22.60 ($0.30) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 561.40 ($7.38). The stock had a trading volume of 6,861,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and a PE ratio of 9.75. Pearson has a twelve month low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 951.20 ($12.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 592.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 697.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 860 ($11.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 518 ($6.81) to GBX 505 ($6.64) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 655 ($8.62) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 628.64 ($8.27).

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

