Peercoin Trading Down 12.7% This Week (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last week, Peercoin has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Peercoin has a total market cap of $5.97 million and approximately $34,167.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00002377 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange, HitBTC and CoinEgg.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,660.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $377.60 or 0.03904935 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002257 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.45 or 0.00759691 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,009,603 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptopia, WEX, BX Thailand, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg, YoBit, Bitsane, Livecoin, Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange, HitBTC and Bittylicious. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

