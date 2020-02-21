Peerguess (GUESS) Price Up 77.6% This Week

Peerguess (CURRENCY:GUESS) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Peerguess has a total market capitalization of $11,739.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of Peerguess was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Peerguess has traded 77.6% higher against the US dollar. One Peerguess token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Peerguess alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.45 or 0.02983218 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00228454 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00044299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00144935 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Peerguess Token Profile

Peerguess’ launch date was October 28th, 2017. Peerguess’ total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,537,668 tokens. Peerguess’ official Twitter account is @peerguess. The official message board for Peerguess is medium.com/@peerguess. The official website for Peerguess is peerguess.com.

Peerguess Token Trading

Peerguess can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerguess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerguess should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peerguess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peerguess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peerguess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.