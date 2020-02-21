PegNet Price Reaches $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. PegNet has a total market cap of $4.55 million and $26,223.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PegNet has traded 38.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.37 or 0.02994088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00228037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00043937 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00144008 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002707 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 1,851,433,043 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org.

Buying and Selling PegNet

PegNet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars.

