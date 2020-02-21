Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Bought by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,392 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.56% of Penn National Gaming worth $16,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 277,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $898,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,590,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.16 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $39.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.14.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

