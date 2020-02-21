PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,273 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $145.16 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.21 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $202.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cfra increased their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.37.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

