Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust (LON:PLI) Plans GBX 3.40 Dividend

Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust (LON:PLI) declared a dividend on Friday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of PLI traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 323.50 ($4.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,412. The firm has a market cap of $695.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11. Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 3.58 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 379.07 ($4.99). The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 327.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 315.24.

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

