Petrofac (LON:PFC) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

Petrofac (LON:PFC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Petrofac to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Petrofac from GBX 740 ($9.73) to GBX 595 ($7.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Petrofac to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 480 ($6.31) in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Oddo Securities lowered their target price on shares of Petrofac from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 383 ($5.04) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 510.08 ($6.71).

Shares of PFC stock opened at GBX 370.60 ($4.88) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 369.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 392.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90. Petrofac has a 52-week low of GBX 333.51 ($4.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 530 ($6.97).

In other news, insider George J. Pierson bought 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 394 ($5.18) per share, for a total transaction of £5,003.80 ($6,582.22).

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

