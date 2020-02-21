Phantomx (PNX) Trading Up 5% Over Last Week

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 21st. During the last week, Phantomx has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One Phantomx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Graviex, STEX and SouthXchange. Phantomx has a total market cap of $2,826.00 and $2.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.70 or 0.01109103 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00017977 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000821 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co.

Phantomx Coin Trading

Phantomx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex, Crex24 and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

