Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,552 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $13,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of PM traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.64. 6,314,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,797,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

