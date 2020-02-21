Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Receives Hold Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PSXP. Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays set a $58.00 price target on Phillips 66 Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $62.30. 28,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,097. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Phillips 66 Partners has a fifty-two week low of $47.34 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.09 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 52.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,958.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,648.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,693,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $598,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,327 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,557,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,035,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,078 shares in the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

