Phoenixcoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $43.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 21st. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $337,692.00 and $43.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.67 or 0.01114723 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00050360 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00024079 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00207262 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007764 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00067054 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

