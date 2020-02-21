Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Issues Earnings Results

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,369,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,282. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.78. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $33.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

