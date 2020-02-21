Pinnacle West Capital’s (PNW) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

PNW has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.09.

Shares of PNW traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.60. 2,333,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,031. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $105.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 211.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

