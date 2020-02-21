Pioneer Bankshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Pioneer Bankshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Pioneer Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Pioneer Bankshares stock remained flat at $$28.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.54. Pioneer Bankshares has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $29.80.

About Pioneer Bankshares

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc that provides various banking and related financial services in Virginia. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

