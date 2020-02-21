Piper Sandler Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc (TSE:BHC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.94 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

TSE BHC opened at C$34.94 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of C$24.89 and a 1 year high of C$42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 931.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.79.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

