Piper Sandler Weighs in on Tenaris SA’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Tenaris in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tenaris’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

Tenaris stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.23. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.77.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 6.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TS. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 41.9% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 59,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 17,670 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 94.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 8.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 19,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 1,171.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 59,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 451.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 65,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

