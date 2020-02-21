Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Hits $0.0584

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0584 or 0.00000602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $8.65 million and approximately $60,404.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.09 or 0.02982856 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00229157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00044513 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00144431 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain was first traded on August 30th, 2018. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

