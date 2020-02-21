PIVX (PIVX) Market Cap Achieves $21.30 Million

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 21st. PIVX has a total market cap of $21.30 million and $690,828.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One PIVX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00003866 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Bisq and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PIVX alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00019610 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004399 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org.

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24, Graviex, Coinbe, BiteBTC, Bisq, Coinroom, CoinExchange, Trade By Trade, Binance, Cryptopia, Bittrex, YoBit, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.