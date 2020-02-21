PIXEL (PXL) Market Capitalization Tops $671,049.00

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One PIXEL token can now be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and Coinone. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $671,049.00 and approximately $37,504.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,657.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.59 or 0.03894631 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.49 or 0.00759582 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005837 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018711 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000579 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev.

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

